Home>>
Summit and exposition on artificial intelligence held in Jinan, Shandong
(Xinhua) 17:15, April 19, 2021
An attendee tries a smart device during the 1st Summit of Jinan National Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Application (JNAIIA) Pilot Zone &the Exposition of Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Application on Yellow River Basin in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2021. The event kicked off in Jinan on Monday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Artificial intelligence improves parking efficiency in Chinese cities
- Exhibition highlighting art-science integration opens in Beijing
- China’s AI industry poised to enter boom times
- Alibaba outlines 10 technology trends for 2019
- China’s leading AI enterprise iFlytek to develop health information technology
- Cheetah Mobile wades into artificial intelligence
- China overtakes the US in investment in AI
- 5 million artificial intelligence talents urgently needed in China
- Graduate students give 'voice' to sign language
- Artificial Intelligence in real lives
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.