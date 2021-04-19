Summit and exposition on artificial intelligence held in Jinan, Shandong

Xinhua) 17:15, April 19, 2021

An attendee tries a smart device during the 1st Summit of Jinan National Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Application (JNAIIA) Pilot Zone &the Exposition of Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Application on Yellow River Basin in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2021. The event kicked off in Jinan on Monday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)