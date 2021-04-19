Video: We Are China

China builds world's largest 5G network

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:12, April 19, 2021

A pedestrian walks past a 5G promotion board. [Photo by Su Yang/For China Daily]

China has preliminarily built the world's largest 5G network, with 260 million 5G mobile connections, said Liu Liehong, vice-minister of industry and information technology.

