5G phones continue dominating China's smartphone shipments in March
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The shipments of 5G phones continued to dominate China's smartphone market in March, with the total 5G phone shipments reaching an all-time monthly high of 27.5 million units, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows.
The figure accounted for 76.2 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments last month, according to the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
A total of 16 new 5G phone models were rolled out last month, said the CAICT.
In the first quarter of the year, the country's 5G phone shipments topped 69.84 million units, accounting for 71.3 percent of the total shipments, according to the academy.
