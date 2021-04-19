People of the She ethnic group celebrate traditional Shangsi Festival in Fujian province

People's Daily Online) 09:48, April 19, 2021

People of the She ethnic group stage a traditional wedding ceremony performance in Podou village, Yunxiao county, Zhangzhou city of southeast China’s Fujian province, April 14. (Photo/Xie Qinjie)

People of the She ethnic group in southeast China's Fujian province held various activities to celebrate the Shangsi Festival, an ancient Chinese festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month, which fell on April 14 this year.

Singing folk songs, dancing, staging fashion shows, and holding a traditional wedding ceremony performance, local people not only showcased the glamor of She culture, but also the developmental achievements of She villages.

Fujian province is home to over half the population of the She ethnic group in China.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)