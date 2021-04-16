China's Biosecurity Law goes into effect

Xinhua) 15:56, April 16, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium held by the NPC Standing Committee on the implementation of the Biosecurity Law in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Biosecurity Law went into effect on Thursday, the country's sixth National Security Education Day, ushering in a new phase of law-based governance of biosecurity in the country.

The law, adopted by China's top legislature in October last year, clarifies the composition, responsibility and operating mechanism of a national biosecurity coordination mechanism.

Consisting of 10 chapters and 88 articles, the law stipulates the establishment of 11 basic systems for biosecurity risk prevention and control, including biosecurity risk monitoring and early warning, risk investigation and assessment, information sharing and information release.

The law has detailed provisions on the prevention and control of major new or sudden outbreaks of infectious diseases and epidemics related to animals and plants.

It also focuses on potential biosecurity risks in several fields including the research, development and application of biotechnology, laboratory biosafety, human genetic and biological resource safety, bioterrorism and biological weapon threats.

