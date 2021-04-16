Village of the 'long-skirt Miao' in SW China's Guizhou

The village of the 'long-skirt Miao', known locally as Langdeshangzhai, is located in Leishan county, in SW China’s Guizhou province. The village is surround by mountains and bamboo forests. The Miao people who live there mainly wear a kind of traditional long flowing skirt as their everyday garb, hence why they have received the name of the “long-skirt Miao.”

Without the hustle and bustle of city life, people in the village can instead enjoy the scenic views of cliff-hanging houses and wind and rain-swept bridges, listening to melodious mountain songs and partaking in a leisurely life.

