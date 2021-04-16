China's economy grows 18.3 pct in Q1 from low base

Xinhua) 10:17, April 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2020 shows the Houhai area in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's economy grew 18.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2021, as strong domestic and foreign demands power recovery from a low base in early 2020 when COVID-19 stalled the world's second largest economy.

