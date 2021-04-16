Home>>
China's economy grows 18.3 pct in Q1 from low base
(Xinhua) 10:17, April 16, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2020 shows the Houhai area in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's economy grew 18.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2021, as strong domestic and foreign demands power recovery from a low base in early 2020 when COVID-19 stalled the world's second largest economy.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao's economy recovers with epidemic under control
- Chinese premier stresses strengthening economic recovery momentum, market vitality
- China's 2021 box office exceeds 16 bln yuan
- "Earn to spend": How consumption view of young Chinese differs from that of older generations
- China's warehouse storage sector reports mild activity decline
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.