Xi to attend China-France-Germany leaders' climate summit via video link

Xinhua) 17:03, April 15, 2021

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the China-France-Germany leaders' climate summit via video link in Beijing on April 16, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

