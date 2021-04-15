Home>>
Xi to attend China-France-Germany leaders' climate summit via video link
(Xinhua) 17:03, April 15, 2021
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the China-France-Germany leaders' climate summit via video link in Beijing on April 16, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.
