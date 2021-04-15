No violent terrorist incidents reported in China in over 4 years: ministry

Xinhua) 15:01, April 15, 2021

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China has seen no violent terrorist incidents for more than four consecutive years, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Thursday.

The country's fight against terrorism is progressing steadily as it has strengthened international counter-terrorism cooperation and maintained a tough stance against violent terrorist activities, said Li Guozhong, a spokesperson for the MPS, at a press conference.

