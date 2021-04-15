U.S. minority communities urged to unite in fighting racism, xenophobia

Xinhua) 10:04, April 15, 2021

NEW YORK, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of advocacy organizations and congress members have called on minority communities in the United States to unite in the fight against racism, xenophobia and other social injustices.

All civil rights organizations have to join together to stamp out constantly and be vigilant against racism, discrimination and scapegoating, because it is a disease that, if allowed to spread, affects everybody, Gary Locke, chairman-elect of the Committee of 100 (C100), a non-profit organization of prominent Chinese Americans, said late Tuesday.

Speaking at a special virtual town hall organized by the Committee of 100, Locke said, "That's what we really need to focus on."

When it comes to addressing white supremacy dogma behaviors, "we recognized no matter what our backgrounds are, what country of origin is, what region of this country we come from, we must unite and not accept the concept of the caste system," said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Johnson said the "caste system that we have in this country is going to destroy us if we don't destroy it."

Johnson stressed the importance of "being a friend before you need a friend" which values solidarity among minority groups.

"We must stand united across our communities to ensure the atmosphere for white supremacy extremist activity is no longer accepted, and we stand united to fight against it," said Johnson.

"The Jews in America are only safe when all minorities are safe, and only when everyone has justice do we as a Jewish people have justice ... An attack on a Chinese American is an attack on me as a Jewish American, we are all in this together," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, the world's leading anti-hate organization.

Democratic Congresswoman Grace Meng also highlighted the importance of allyship and solidarity in fighting injustice against minorities.

When hate incidents happen, it is important to encourage people to report them to authorities as best as it could be, according to Democratic senator Alex Padilla from California.

Padilla said, "It's frankly a collective of standing up and speaking out that gives people the license to be able to come forward."

Moreover, efforts need to be made to contact elected officials, police departments and prosecutors and demand action, to publicize the vilification and scapegoating against Asian Americans and other groups, as well as to educate the general public on the contributions that all ethnic groups made to the United States, said Locke, who once served as U.S. secretary of commerce and governor of Washington state.

Both individuals and the media have a responsibility to tell hate stories responsibly by contextualizing the incidents appropriately, according to Greenblatt.

"The best antidote to intolerance is education" on policymakers and children, said Greenblatt.

