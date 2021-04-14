Russian FM says all U.S. sanctions against Iran must be removed

Xinhua) 10:04, April 14, 2021

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for photos in Tehran, Iran, on April 13, 2021. Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said here on Tuesday that all the U.S. sanctions against Iran should be removed unconditionally, according to official IRNA news agency. (Iranian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

TEHRAN, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said here on Tuesday that all the U.S. sanctions against Iran should be removed unconditionally, according to official IRNA news agency.

"Our position is clear, and all sanctions against Iran should be lifted unconditionally. And I hope that by lifting sanctions on Iran, more cooperation climate will be created," Lavrov said, elaborating on Russia's position as a member of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on the return of the United States to the deal.

The only way to revive the JCPOA is Washington's full implementation of its commitments and act in accordance with the UN Security Council and UN resolutions, he said, stressing that if Washington fails to do so, it might be a dangerous act that could have dire consequences.

"We are trying to help the Americans and the Iranians return to their commitments," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"We condemn any attempt to disrupt the (negotiation) process with regard to the JCPOA," he added.

Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments in May 2019, one year after the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

The United States and Iran are at a stalemate over reviving the nuclear deal. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said that if Iran returns to full compliance with the JCPOA, the United States would do the same. But Iran insisted that its compliance would only take place once U.S. sanctions are removed.

Lavrov arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss regional and international issues, including Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and economic cooperation, with Iranian senior officials.

