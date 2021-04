Video: We Are China

Spring farming across China

Xinhua) 09:30, April 15, 2021

Farmers prune apple trees at an industrial park in Dongantaizhuang Village of Nanqiao Town in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 14, 2021. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

