UK records another 2,472 coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Xinhua) 09:30, April 14, 2021

Commuters arrive in the morning rush hour at London Waterloo train station in London, Britain, on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

More than 32.2 million people in the UK have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

LONDON, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Another 2,472 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,375,814, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also reported another 23 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,123. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Earlier Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that lockdown, not the country's vaccine rollout, is the main reason for the decline of COVID-19 infections.

"So, as we unlock, the result will inevitably be that we will see more infection, sadly we will see more hospitalization and deaths, and people have just got to understand that," he said.

People have their hair cut in a hair salon in Windsor, Britain, April 12, 2021. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

However, Johnson said "at the moment" he couldn't see "any reason" to change his roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions.

All shops reopened from Monday along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services.

Restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centers can all open.

On May 17, restaurants and pubs are expected to be allowed to resume indoor service and see most rules on gathering outdoors lifted.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of pandemic in the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

Photo taken on April 12, 2021 shows customers queuing up to enter a clothes store in London, Britain. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

