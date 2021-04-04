Review going on into blood clot cases among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients: UK regulator

People walk past an NHS (National Health Service) COVID-19 Vaccination Center in London, Britain, on March 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Seven people have died from unusual blood clots after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine in Britain, the BBC reported on Saturday, quoting the country's medicines regulator.

LONDON, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has received 30 reports of blood clots out of a total of 18.1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine given by March 24 and its review into these reports is ongoing, according to the latest information from the MHRA.

These blood clot cases include 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and eight reports of other thrombosis events with low platelets, the MHRA said in an analysis report updated on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is given the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital in London, Britain, March 19, 2021. (Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)

On the basis of this ongoing review, the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks and people should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so, the MHRA said.

More than 31.3 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

