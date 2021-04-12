Home>>
Russia records 8,702 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 15:18, April 12, 2021
MOSCOW, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Russia confirmed 8,702 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,641,390, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.
The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 337 to 102,986 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 7,230 to 4,265,509.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,090 new cases, taking its total to 1,048,316.
More than 123.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
