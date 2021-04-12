Languages

Monday, April 12, 2021

Spring farming underway across China

(Xinhua) 14:56, April 12, 2021

Aerial photo shows a farmer working in the field in Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2021. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)


