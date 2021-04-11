Home>>
Preparations underway for annual conference of Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan
(Xinhua) 10:02, April 11, 2021
Workers arrange potted plants outside the main venue for the annual conference of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2021. The BFA will hold its annual conference from April 18 to 21. This year's conference will focus on global governance and the Belt and Road Initiative, and aims to build further consensus on and inject further impetus into global development and governance in the post-pandemic era, according to the secretariat. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
