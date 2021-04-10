China-Philippines cooperation far outweighs maritime differences: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:20, April 10, 2021

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The friendly cooperation between China and the Philippines far outweighs maritime differences, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

Zhao made the remarks when asked to comment on Philippine presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's remarks that the Philippines and China will resolve the Niu'e Jiao issue through diplomatic channels and peaceful means.

Roque said any difference between the Philippines and China cannot define the relations between the two countries, nor will it hinder the positive momentum of development of the bilateral ties.

Zhao told a press briefing that China and the Philippines are friendly neighbors, and friendly cooperation between the two countries far outweighs maritime differences.

China has always and will continue to work with the Philippines to properly resolve differences through friendly consultations, promote cooperation, enhance mutual trust and maintain the overall situation of the bilateral relations and maritime peace and stability.

