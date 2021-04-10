China-Philippines cooperation far outweighs maritime differences: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The friendly cooperation between China and the Philippines far outweighs maritime differences, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.
Zhao made the remarks when asked to comment on Philippine presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's remarks that the Philippines and China will resolve the Niu'e Jiao issue through diplomatic channels and peaceful means.
Roque said any difference between the Philippines and China cannot define the relations between the two countries, nor will it hinder the positive momentum of development of the bilateral ties.
Zhao told a press briefing that China and the Philippines are friendly neighbors, and friendly cooperation between the two countries far outweighs maritime differences.
China has always and will continue to work with the Philippines to properly resolve differences through friendly consultations, promote cooperation, enhance mutual trust and maintain the overall situation of the bilateral relations and maritime peace and stability.
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges Philippines to stop South China Sea allegations
- Philippines receives first batch of purchased Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
- Philippines starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- Philippines approves emergency use of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
- Xi calls for coordinated efforts to promote China-Philippines cooperation
- Xi says ready to promote China-Philippines ties to new levels
- China Coast Guard ship pays friendly visit to Philippines
- Philippine ambassador praises China's remarkable development
- China, Philippines to further develop bilateral relations
- China is Philippines' top trading partner in first semester 2019: statistics authority
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.