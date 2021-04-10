China's top market regulator imposes penalty on Alibaba Group over monopoly conduct

Xinhua) 10:36, April 10, 2021

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed an administrative penalty on Alibaba Group Saturday for monopoly conduct of implementing an "exclusive dealing agreement" based on results of investigation.

The administration ordered Alibaba Group to stop illegal activities and pay a fine of 18.228 billion yuan (about 2.79 billion U.S. dollars), which equals to 4 percent of its sales in China in 2019.

