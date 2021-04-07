People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Serbia

April 07, 2021

People wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Majdanpek, Serbia, on April 6, 2021. Serbia, a country of around 7 million inhabitants, is the first European country to start mass vaccination with Sinopharm vaccines in mid-January. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

