Wednesday, April 07, 2021

People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Serbia

(Xinhua) 09:01, April 07, 2021

People wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Majdanpek, Serbia, on April 6, 2021. Serbia, a country of around 7 million inhabitants, is the first European country to start mass vaccination with Sinopharm vaccines in mid-January. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)


