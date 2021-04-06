Home>>
Over 142 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 16:11, April 06, 2021
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 142.80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
