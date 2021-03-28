Home>>
Two temporary COVID-19 vaccination sites set in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 13:43, March 28, 2021
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners in Beijing started
- Shanghai to offer COVID-19 vaccines to foreign residents starting March 29
- China's latest COVID-19 vaccine may ease high production pressure
- China's vaccine aid is a manifestation of timely support from a responsible major country
- Sinopharm to help Serbia produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.