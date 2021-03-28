Two temporary COVID-19 vaccination sites set in Chongqing

People register their information before receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Jiulongpo District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 27, 2021. Two temporary vaccination sites are newly set at two sports centers in Jiulongpo District and Nan'an District of Chongqing, with daily inoculation capacity of about 5,000 and 10,000 respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)