Lanzhou Shuimo Danxia Scenic Spot to be opened to tourists
(Xinhua) 16:18, April 06, 2021
Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2021 shows a view of Lanzhou Shuimo Danxia Scenic Spot soon to be opened to tourists in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
