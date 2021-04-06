Lanzhou Shuimo Danxia Scenic Spot to be opened to tourists

Xinhua) 16:18, April 06, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2021 shows a view of Lanzhou Shuimo Danxia Scenic Spot soon to be opened to tourists in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

