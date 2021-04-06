Rural tourism helps increase villagers' income in Sichuan

Xinhua) 14:34, April 06, 2021

Photo taken on April 3, 2021 shows the scenery of Ridang Village of Baisong Town in Derong County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Derong County. In recent years, the local government has taken advantage of the natural resources to develop rural tourism and helped increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/unreguser)

