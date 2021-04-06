Home>>
Rural tourism helps increase villagers' income in Sichuan
(Xinhua) 14:34, April 06, 2021
Photo taken on April 3, 2021 shows the scenery of Ridang Village of Baisong Town in Derong County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Derong County. In recent years, the local government has taken advantage of the natural resources to develop rural tourism and helped increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/unreguser)
(Web editor: Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Int'l tourist arrivals fall by 87 pct in January: UNWTO
- Digital technologies speed up recovery of China's tourism sector
- China's tourism sector embraces continuous recovery
- China's tourism sector reports accelerated recovery
- Island county in China brings significant benefits to residents through integration of tourism with various other industries
- Chinese tourists prefer short-distance trips amid COVID-19 epidemic
- Chinese globetrotters' demands shift, spurring growth of domestic travel: report
- China expects to have a 10-trillion-yuan domestic tourism market in the next five years
- China's domestic tourism market projected to reach 1.5 tln USD
- China’s tourism industry comes back to life
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.