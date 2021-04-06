Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:35, April 06, 2021

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

The same day also saw nine new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, according to the report.

Eighteen COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Monday, said the report.

A total of 5,361 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,181 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 180 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,329 by Monday, including 244 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

As of Monday, 85,449 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Monday.

Monday also saw 17 asymptomatic cases newly reported, including two in Yunnan and 15 arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, 13 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 304 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,048 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,145 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,004 had been discharged in Taiwan.

