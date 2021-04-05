China's Yunnan reports 15 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:43, April 05, 2021

KUNMING, April 5 -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five new asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday.

All the confirmed and asymptomatic cases were found in the border city of Ruili during a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, the commission said.

As of Sunday, 51 confirmed cases and 56 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

