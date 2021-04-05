Over 70 pct young Chinese expect to learn Party history by watching shows: survey

Xinhua) 10:33, April 05, 2021

BEIJING, April 5 -- Over 70 percent of young Chinese people expect to learn about the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) by watching TV series, documentaries and shows, according to a survey conducted by China Youth Daily.

Visiting patriotic education bases, participating in Party history knowledge contests, and attending lectures on Party history are also popular with the 2,042 respondents polled in the survey.

Well-produced short videos attract people to learn Party history in their fragmented spare time, said Zhang Zixuan, a college student in central China's Hunan Province.

Lu Shizhen, former Party secretary of the Central School of the Communist Youth League of China, has called for young people to engage in more exchanges on the history of the CPC to improve their understanding of the Party's guidelines and principles.

