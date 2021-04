Photo taken on March 26, 2021 shows the library of the Xiamen University in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. Xiamen University, based in China's southeastern city of Xiamen, was founded by Tan Kah Kee in 1921, making it the first Chinese university founded by an overseas Chinese national. This year, Xiamen University greets its 100th birthday anniversary. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)