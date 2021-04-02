A batch of large vaccination centers to open in Latvian cities

A soldier guards in the vaccination center in Riga Central Market, Riga, Latvia, April 1, 2021. A batch of large vaccination centers in Latvian cities will be open in an effort to increase the country's vaccination capacity, according to the Health Ministry. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

