Friday, April 02, 2021

A batch of large vaccination centers to open in Latvian cities

(Xinhua) 14:42, April 02, 2021

A soldier guards in the vaccination center in Riga Central Market, Riga, Latvia, April 1, 2021. A batch of large vaccination centers in Latvian cities will be open in an effort to increase the country's vaccination capacity, according to the Health Ministry. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)


