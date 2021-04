Highlights of FIFA World Cup qualifying matches

April 02, 2021

Eljif Elmas (R) of North Macedonia celebrates his scoring with teammate Stefan Spirovski during a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier Group J match between Germany and North Macedonia in Duisburg, Germany, March 31, 2021. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

