FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match: Croatia vs. Malta

Xinhua) 14:20, March 31, 2021

Ante Budimir (R) of Croatia vies with Steve Borg of Malta during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match between Croatia and Malta in Rijeka, Croatia, March 30, 2021. (Slavko Midzor/Pixsell via Xinhua)

