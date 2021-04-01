Home>>
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match: Gibraltar vs. the Netherlands
(Xinhua) 11:24, April 01, 2021
Matthijs de Ligt (L) of the Netherlands vies with Lee Casciaro of Gibraltar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match between Gibraltar and the Netherlands in British Gibraltar, on March 30, 2021. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.