FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match: Gibraltar vs. the Netherlands

Xinhua) 11:24, April 01, 2021

Matthijs de Ligt (L) of the Netherlands vies with Lee Casciaro of Gibraltar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match between Gibraltar and the Netherlands in British Gibraltar, on March 30, 2021. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

