Canada's COVID-19 cases near 1 mln

Xinhua) 09:53, April 02, 2021

Young people wearing face masks line up outside a store in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 1, 2021. As of Thursday afternoon, Canada reported a cumulative total of 986,011 COVID-19 cases and 22,993 deaths, according to CTV. While COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are the highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

