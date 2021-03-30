Home>>
British Columbia announces new measures meant to curb spread of disease in Canada
(Xinhua) 16:25, March 30, 2021
A resident has his lunch at a food court in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, March 29, 2021. As COVID-19 cases surge in British Columbia, the province's top health officials have announced new measures meant to curb the spread of the disease. One of those measures is to stop all indoor dining at restaurants, which comes effective starting from Monday until April 19. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
