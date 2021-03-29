Home>>
People rally for "Stop Asian Hate" movement in Canada
(Xinhua) 10:18, March 29, 2021
People rally for the "Stop Asian Hate" movement in Toronto, Canada, on March 28, 2021. Hundreds of people in Toronto took part in different protests against the racism toward Asians in the United States and Canada on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Social, political actions called for to counter surging Asian hate in U.S.
- New Yorkers rally against racism, violence targeting Asian community
- China's goal has never been to surpass U.S.: FM spokesperson
- Blinken's reconciliatory Europe trip solves no major disputes
- U.S. university agrees to 852-mln-USD settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.