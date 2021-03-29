People rally for "Stop Asian Hate" movement in Canada

Xinhua) 10:18, March 29, 2021

People rally for the "Stop Asian Hate" movement in Toronto, Canada, on March 28, 2021. Hundreds of people in Toronto took part in different protests against the racism toward Asians in the United States and Canada on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)