Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:06, April 01, 2021

A resident receives nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 at Mengmao Village of Mengmao Township, Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2021. The city of Ruili on Wednesday launched a city-wide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 after new cases were reported. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The same day also saw 10 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, according to the report.

