Chinese medical team deserves appreciation in fight against COVID-19: Ghanaian diplomat
ACCRA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team in Ghana deserves appreciation for its immense contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a Ghanaian diplomat said here Tuesday.
During a meeting with the team, Ghanaian Ambassador to China Edward Boateng said the Chinese medical team has helped Ghana to confront the pandemic as the Ghanaian medical experts are stretched to their limits during the pandemic.
"They are filling the gaps, which is important," Boateng said, adding the Chinese experts have helped alleviate the stressful situation of medical care, especially in areas where they are working.
"Cooperation between the doctors of both countries is really important," said Zhuang Shaohui, chief of the Chinese medical team.
Zhuang said that over the years, the Chinese government has sent 10 batches of medical teams, consisting of top-notch Chinese medical experts, to Ghana.
Photos
Related Stories
- S.Korea reports 506 more COVID-19 cases, 103,088 in total
- France confirms 30,702 new COVID-19 cases as tighter restrictions loom
- NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 4,715, positivity rate 4.28 pct: governor
- Germany registers 9,549 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
- UK records another 4,040 coronavirus cases, 56 deaths
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.