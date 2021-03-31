Chinese medical team deserves appreciation in fight against COVID-19: Ghanaian diplomat

Xinhua) 16:37, March 31, 2021

ACCRA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team in Ghana deserves appreciation for its immense contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a Ghanaian diplomat said here Tuesday.

During a meeting with the team, Ghanaian Ambassador to China Edward Boateng said the Chinese medical team has helped Ghana to confront the pandemic as the Ghanaian medical experts are stretched to their limits during the pandemic.

"They are filling the gaps, which is important," Boateng said, adding the Chinese experts have helped alleviate the stressful situation of medical care, especially in areas where they are working.

"Cooperation between the doctors of both countries is really important," said Zhuang Shaohui, chief of the Chinese medical team.

Zhuang said that over the years, the Chinese government has sent 10 batches of medical teams, consisting of top-notch Chinese medical experts, to Ghana.

