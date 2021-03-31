Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:34, March 31, 2021

People tour the Old Town of Lijiang in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 30, 2020. (Photo by Ma Dengke/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The same day saw five new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected COVID-19 case and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

