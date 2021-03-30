China's FAST telescope identifies over 300 pulsars

Xinhua) 10:02, March 30, 2021

A staff member works at the control room of China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 27, 2021. FAST has identified over 300 pulsars so far. Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province, it officially began operating on Jan. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)