Chinese premier stresses deepening reform, opening up

Xinhua) 08:34, March 29, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, communicates with students when visiting Nanjing University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 26, 2021. Li made an inspection tour in east China's Jiangsu Province from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

NANJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to deepen reform and opening up, enhance innovation capacities and development momentum, improve people's well-being, and promote high-quality development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Jiangsu Province from Thursday to Friday.

When visiting Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. in Changzhou, Li called on the company to consistently innovate through opening up and cooperation. During exchanges with executives of local manufacturing enterprises, the premier highlighted the country's commitment to market-based inclusive policies to stimulate the corporate sector's innovation power.

Li also paid a visit to a residential community in Changzhou, where he learnt about services including elderly care and nursery and lauded local authorities' practice of introducing non-governmental resources to promote development of elderly care.

The premier also urged local authorities to do their utmost in creating conditions for flexible employment of the people.

Li was briefed on the reform and development of the Jiangsu pilot free trade zone (FTZ), and urged local authorities to advance institutional innovations, pool talent, and give full play to the role of the FTZ in pioneering reform and opening up.

When visiting Nanjing University, Li encouraged researchers to strengthen cross-disciplinary cooperation and promote integration of innovations.

