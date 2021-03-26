17 pct Asian-Americans experience rise in online hate, harassment: survey

NEW YORK, March 25 (Xinhua) -- As much as 17 percent of Asian-Americans have experienced sexual harassment, stalking, physical threats, swatting, doxing or sustained harassment, up from 11 percent a year ago, said a survey released on Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Asian-Americans reported the highest year-over-year rise in severe online hate and harassment in comparison with other groups, reported the survey, which was conducted in January.

In particular, 50 percent of Asian American respondents who were harassed said that was because of their race or ethnicity.

As much as 75 percent American adults who were harassed indicated that they experienced the most harassment on Facebook, followed by Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, with 24 percent, 24 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

The overwhelming majority of those polled -- 81 percent of Americans -- agreed that social media platforms should do more to combat online hate.

The ADL, the world's leading anti-hate organization, announced a plan which focuses on fighting domestic extremism and terrorism, and also addresses other manifestations and harms of online hate, including harassment, antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, racism and extremist disinformation.

