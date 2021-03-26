Xinjiang regional government condemns sanctions announced by EU, U.S., Canada, UK: all lies and disinformation

Officials in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have condemned the sanctions announced this week by the European Union (EU), the United States, Canada and the UK, saying the sanctions are based on nothing but lies and disinformation.

During a press conference held in Urumqi on Tuesday afternoon, Xu Guixiang, deputy director of Xinjiang's Publicity Department, said these countries care nothing about "human rights" or truths, but want to interfere in China's domestic affairs and curb the development of China under the guise of "human rights."

"This move, disregards and distorts fact, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, and severely hurts the feelings of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang," said Xu.

Xu added that the autonomous region's government has invited the EU envoy to visit Xinjiang several times, but the EU side has given many reasons to postpone such visit and made unreasonable demands.

"They are just afraid of seeing the real situation in Xinjiang. They are scared that a stable and prosperous society of Xinjiang would tear their lies apart," Xu said.

Echoing Xu, Elijan Anayat, spokesperson of the autonomous region's Information Office, once again refuted some major Xinjiang-related allegations, including denials of religious freedom, attempts at culture elimination, forced labor and the existence of concentration camps. He said accusations of so-called "genocide" make no sense amid a population that's actually grown in recent years.

"Statistics show that from 2010 to 2018, the Uygur population in Xinjiang rose by more than 2.5 million, or an increase of over 25 percent. And the Uygur population's growth is higher than that of other ethnic groups in the region," the spokesperson said.

In response to the rumors on "freedom of religious belief" in Xinjiang, Elijan said all religious activities of Muslims, whether performed in mosques or at home, are up to the participant and are protected by law.

"In recent years, the conditions of venues for religious activities have been constantly improved in Xinjiang," Elijan said. "Mosques in Xinjiang have been equipped with water, electricity, natural gas, radio and television facilities. Other facilities newly installed or added to mosques include medical services, LED screens, computers, electric fans or air conditioners, firefighting equipment, and clean drinking water facilities."

The spokesperson said the EU's accusation that Xinjiang has carried out "large-scale detention" is a sheer fabrication.

"Xinjiang has established vocational education and training centers in accordance with the law to prevent the breeding and spread of terrorism and religious extremism to the largest extent, effectively curbing the frequent terrorist incidents and protecting the basic rights of people of all ethnic groups," said the spokesperson.

He added that it's absurd to claim that Xinjiang is eliminating the ethnic culture, as many ethnic art forms have been added to the national or regional intangible cultural heritage lists. And it's worth mentioning that Uygur Muqam and Kirgiz epic Manas were registered on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

He emphasized that laborers of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang sign labor contracts with companies according to China's Labor Law and related regulations, and choose jobs out of their own will and the agreed terms and conditions according to laws and regulations.

"Laborers' rights to payment, rest and vacations, labor safety, health protection, and social security benefits are legally guaranteed by law. Their customs, languages, cultures, religions and beliefs are fully respected and protected by law no matter where they work, in or outside Xinjiang," the spokesperson added.

