Spotless white Xinjiang cotton brooks no smearing: MOC

Xinhua) 16:29, March 25, 2021

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "forced labor" in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is completely non-existent and imaginary, and the spotless white Xinjiang cotton brooks no smearing, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

"We oppose any external forces interfering in Xinjiang-related matters and China's internal affairs. We also oppose sanctions imposed on Chinese individuals and entities based on lies and false information, and on the pretext of so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang," MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

With regard to the so-called business decisions made by some foreign companies based on erroneous information, Chinese consumers have responded with concrete actions, Gao said.

It is hoped that those companies will respect the law of the market, rectify their wrong actions and avoid politicizing business issues, the spokesperson said.

