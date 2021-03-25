China's police chief stresses anti-terror work for long-term stability in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:05, March 25, 2021

URUMQI, March 24 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi has urged continued vigilance against terrorism and policy implementation to ensure long-term stability in Xinjiang.

Zhao made the remarks during his research tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from March 19 to 24.

He said Xinjiang has made remarkable progress in economic and social development and people's livelihood improvement while consolidating the fight against terrorism.

Underlining persistent awareness of risks and challenges in countering terrorism and maintaining stability, Zhao called for continued high pressure on possible terrorist activities and striving for fundamental changes helpful for the region's long-term stability.

He also stressed international anti-terrorism cooperation and the work to block terrorism at border regions.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)