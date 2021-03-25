Home>>
Xinjiang officials, cotton farmers dismiss forced labor allegations
(People's Daily App) 15:50, March 25, 2021
Local farmers in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region dismissed allegations of forced labor on Thursday and said the claims caused them economic losses.
In a recent paper, German author Adrian Zenz accused Chinese authorities of forcing hundreds of thousands of Uygurs to pick cotton.
