China slams fabricated 'forced labor' lies on China's Xinjiang

CGTN) 17:08, March 25, 2021

Photo/CCTV News

China on Thursday slammed some foreign companies, including H&M, for banning cotton from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region citing the so-called use of "forced labor." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that "forced labor" in Xinjiang is a complete lie and a smear campaign concocted by some anti-China organizations.

