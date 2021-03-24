Home>>
China's daily output of COVID-19 vaccines reaches 5 mln doses
(Xinhua) 15:23, March 24, 2021
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The daily output of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines has reached 5 million doses, a senior official said.
The daily production has increased from 1.5 million doses on Feb. 1 to about 5 million, with a total of more than 100 million doses supplied across the country, said Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing.
He said that the quality and safety of COVID-19 vaccines should always come first and be placed in the forefront of production and supply.
