China's daily output of COVID-19 vaccines reaches 5 mln doses

Xinhua) 15:23, March 24, 2021

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The daily output of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines has reached 5 million doses, a senior official said.

The daily production has increased from 1.5 million doses on Feb. 1 to about 5 million, with a total of more than 100 million doses supplied across the country, said Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing.

He said that the quality and safety of COVID-19 vaccines should always come first and be placed in the forefront of production and supply.

