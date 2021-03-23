Over 100 mln Chinese vaccine doses administered world wide

Xinhua) 16:49, March 23, 2021

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by China have been administered at home and abroad, according to the State Council's COVID-19 response inter-agency task force.

China's vaccine production capacity is expanding steadily, said the inter-agency task force, vowing to promote the country's vaccination campaign and build up a widespread immunity to COVID-19.

