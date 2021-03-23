Home>>
Over 100 mln Chinese vaccine doses administered world wide
(Xinhua) 16:49, March 23, 2021
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by China have been administered at home and abroad, according to the State Council's COVID-19 response inter-agency task force.
China's vaccine production capacity is expanding steadily, said the inter-agency task force, vowing to promote the country's vaccination campaign and build up a widespread immunity to COVID-19.
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chile's mass vaccination plan extends to Antarctica
- Little has been done to address equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution: WHO chief
- S.Korean president receives COVID-19 vaccine ahead of overseas trip
- HKSAR chief executive urges residents to actively receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Nearly 75 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
- Nearly 65 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered across China: health official
- North Macedonia receives first batch of Russian vaccines against COVID-19
- China addresses disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Kenyans eagerly await COVID-19 jabs as vaccinations pick up in Africa
- Macao receives second batch of mainland-made COVID-19 vaccines
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.