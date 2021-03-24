Home>>
Over 80 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 14:03, March 24, 2021
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 80.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of March 22, according to the latest figures released by the State Council's COVID-19 response inter-agency task force.
The country's inoculated population has seen steady growth, the task force said.
In the next step, China plans to speed up its universal, free-of-charge immunization program, expanding its coverage from people at higher risk for COVID-19 to the general public, according to the task force.
A widespread concentrated vaccination, which will be the largest ever, is in the offing, it added.
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 100 mln Chinese vaccine doses administered world wide
- Chile's mass vaccination plan extends to Antarctica
- Little has been done to address equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution: WHO chief
- S.Korean president receives COVID-19 vaccine ahead of overseas trip
- HKSAR chief executive urges residents to actively receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Nearly 75 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
- Nearly 65 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered across China: health official
- North Macedonia receives first batch of Russian vaccines against COVID-19
- China addresses disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Kenyans eagerly await COVID-19 jabs as vaccinations pick up in Africa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.