Overturned truck kills 7 in central Vietnam
(Xinhua) 13:40, March 23, 2021
HANOI, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A truck that overturned in central Vietnam's Thanh Hoa province has killed seven people, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday.
On Monday night, the vehicle hit the roadside slope and flipped over in Lang Chanh District, where six people died at the spot before another died on the way to the hospital, said the news agency.
The victims, aged from 31 to 59, included drivers and workers who sat in both the truck's cabin and trunk, according to the report.
Further investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.
In the first two months this year, 2,355 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam, killing 1,230 people, severely injuring 780 and slightly injuring 968 others, official data showed.
